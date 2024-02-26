VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

LON:EGY opened at GBX 345 ($4.34) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £362.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 282.33 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 424.29 ($5.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.07) target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

