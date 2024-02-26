Unity Software (NYSE:U) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unity Software Stock Up 5.7 %

Unity Software stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $33.04. 23,069,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,857,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,522,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 459,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,495,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,522,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,673. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Unity Software by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Unity Software by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,621,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after buying an additional 268,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,382,000 after buying an additional 308,410 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 773.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,587,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,467,000 after buying an additional 4,948,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

