United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,791,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 8,767,107 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $15.21.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

