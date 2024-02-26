United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

United Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.