United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
United Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.
United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Bancshares Company Profile
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
