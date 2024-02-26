Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $256.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.