Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $105.64 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Ultra has a total market cap of $105.64 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,255.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.69 or 0.00500116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00145694 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00028803 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001636 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.33253852 USD and is up 35.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $22,935,836.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

