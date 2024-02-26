UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $210.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.44. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $220.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,274,000 after purchasing an additional 606,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 87,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

