UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.