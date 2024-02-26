UDR’s (UDR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.41.

NYSE UDR opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

