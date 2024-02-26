UBS Group Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $84.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Get American International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIG opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,063,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.