Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $77.82. 8,770,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,529,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.