Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.66. 318,355 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

