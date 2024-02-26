Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 31,600 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,110. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

