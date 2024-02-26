Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,746.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 60,511 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 146,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average of $137.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.