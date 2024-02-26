Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $43.50. 232,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,994. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.