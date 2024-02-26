Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE SJT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. 260,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

