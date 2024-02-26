Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,292. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $139.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.18.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

