Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 148 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

