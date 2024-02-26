Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 63.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STWD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 612,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

