Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,247. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

