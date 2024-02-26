Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.80. 112,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SON

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.