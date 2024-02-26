Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

SRC traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,113,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,050. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.