Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.58. The stock had a trading volume of 785,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

