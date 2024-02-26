Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,771. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $208.79. 557,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $209.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

