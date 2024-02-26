Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $125.80. 288,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $130.81. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

