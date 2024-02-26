Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.18. 12,835,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,818,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

