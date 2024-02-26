Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.83. 14,734,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,931,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

