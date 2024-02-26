Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378,322 shares of company stock valued at $370,661,179 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,153,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,604. The company has a market capitalization of $292.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.53 and a 1-year high of $302.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

