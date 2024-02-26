Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of PII traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 88,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,944. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

