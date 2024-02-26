Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 452 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.1% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,872. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

