Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

