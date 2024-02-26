Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $47.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

AGG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,720. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

