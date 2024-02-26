Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.77. 161,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,667. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.