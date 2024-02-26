Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 710 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $232.83. 113,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average is $209.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $234.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

