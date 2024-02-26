Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,357 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $33.60. 16,562,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,586,996. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.