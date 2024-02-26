Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,905 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.