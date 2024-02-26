Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of NOVA opened at $7.37 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $902.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,905 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

