Truist Financial Raises Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $40.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,019.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

