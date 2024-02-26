Truist Financial Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $229.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy stock opened at $159.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chord Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Chord Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.