TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TrueBlue worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7,980.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 333,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173,004 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TrueBlue by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 108,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

