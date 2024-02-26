Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Shares of TCOM opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 153,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,890,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

