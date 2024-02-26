Trigran Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Hackett Group worth $43,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCKT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,188,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 187,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $677.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on HCKT

About The Hackett Group

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.