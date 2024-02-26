Trigran Investments Inc. Raises Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Enpro makes up approximately 1.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 0.41% of Enpro worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enpro by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Enpro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enpro by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enpro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NPO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.15. 14,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.62 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $167.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. Enpro’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

