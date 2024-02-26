Trigran Investments Inc. Has $81.11 Million Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,671,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,295 shares during the quarter. TechTarget makes up approximately 8.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 9.41% of TechTarget worth $81,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in TechTarget by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In other news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TechTarget news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTGT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,825. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $908.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.20, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

