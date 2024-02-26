Trigran Investments Inc. Has $40.01 Million Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 171.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664,522 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock makes up approximately 4.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Shutterstock worth $40,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,651,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SSTK traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $47.23. 149,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.