Tricon Residential (TCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Earnings History for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

