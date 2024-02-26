Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $63.07. 292,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.