Trexquant Investment LP Sells 78,840 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,840 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $99,841,000. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.02. 1,189,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

