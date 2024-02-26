Trexquant Investment LP Sells 199,060 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,949,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,514,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

