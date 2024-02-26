Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 135.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.41. 146,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.82. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.