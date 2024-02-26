Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 119.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,461 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $34,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 639,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

